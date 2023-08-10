BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
98% OF WORLD's WEALTH IS UNDERGROUND in DUMBs! - Complete Inventory of All Gold Reserves, including wealth Stored in NSA Bunkers - Steven D Kelley for President 2024
08/10/2023

Steven D Kelley For President 2024

These are a few of the campaign promises from Steven D Kelley that are about these issues. For the full list and Steven D Kelley discussing each, go to the video mentioned below these.

Abolition of the Federal reserve system, and the establishment of a non fiat currency

Repatriation of all equity from Federal reserve system, domestic, and abroad.

Implementation of secure borders to ensure integrity of new monetary system.

Complete inventory of all Gold reserves, including wealth stored in NSA bunkers.

Overhaul banking, and usury, change laws for brokerage, insurance, and banking.

💥Steven D Kelley For President 💥Platform 2024 - Steven D Kelley - Aug 3, 2023

https://www.brighteon.com/517d32a1-941f-4528-8531-31043a1c05de

Website in Progress:
www.stevendkelley2024.com

https://t.me/stevendkelleyforpresident

https://t.me/sdkelleypresident

Non Presidential Sites:

Join his Telegram - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Website: https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Thanks for this video from "The No Choice Man" on YouTube and Rumble.

OTG 98% OF WORLD's WEALTH IS UNDERGROUND! in D.U.M.B.s - vampire insurance policy

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NSEZJYLz5yQ

https://rumble.com/v35tegv-98-of-worlds-wealth-is-underground-in-d.u.m.b.s-vampire-insurance-policy.-s.html

Meme used https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage/105225

and altered using Paint.





