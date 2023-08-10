98% OF WORLD's WEALTH IS UNDERGROUND in DUMBs! - Complete Inventory of All Gold Reserves, including wealth Stored in NSA Bunkers - Steven D Kelley for President 2024

Steven D Kelley For President 2024

These are a few of the campaign promises from Steven D Kelley that are about these issues.



Abolition of the Federal reserve system, and the establishment of a non fiat currency

Repatriation of all equity from Federal reserve system, domestic, and abroad.

Implementation of secure borders to ensure integrity of new monetary system.

Complete inventory of all Gold reserves, including wealth stored in NSA bunkers.

Overhaul banking, and usury, change laws for brokerage, insurance, and banking.





