98% OF WORLD's WEALTH IS UNDERGROUND in DUMBs! - Complete Inventory of All Gold Reserves, including wealth Stored in NSA Bunkers - Steven D Kelley for President 2024

Steven D Kelley For President 2024
These are a few of the campaign promises from Steven D Kelley that
are about these issues. For the full list and Steven D Kelley
discussing each, go to the video mentioned below these.
Abolition of the Federal reserve system, and the establishment of a non fiat currency
Repatriation of all equity from Federal reserve system, domestic, and abroad.
Implementation of secure borders to ensure integrity of new monetary system.
Complete inventory of all Gold reserves, including wealth stored in NSA bunkers.
Overhaul banking, and usury, change laws for brokerage,
insurance, and banking.
💥Steven D Kelley For President 💥Platform 2024 - Steven D Kelley - Aug 3, 2023
https://www.brighteon.com/517d32a1-941f-4528-8531-31043a1c05de
Website
in Progress:
www.stevendkelley2024.com
https://t.me/stevendkelleyforpresident
https://t.me/sdkelleypresident
Non Presidential Sites:
Join his Telegram - https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.
Website: https://www.stevendkelley.com/
Thanks for this video from "The No Choice Man" on YouTube and Rumble.
OTG 98% OF WORLD's WEALTH IS UNDERGROUND! in D.U.M.B.s - vampire insurance policy
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NSEZJYLz5yQ
https://rumble.com/v35tegv-98-of-worlds-wealth-is-underground-in-d.u.m.b.s-vampire-insurance-policy.-s.html
Meme used https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage/105225
and altered using Paint.