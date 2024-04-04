PEOPLE USE THE RUNWAY IN SAN VITO, COSTA RICA AS A PARK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my first day in San Vito in Costa Rica. We were driving around looking to see what the airport was like and it turns out the airport is just a single long runway that the entire town has access to to use as a park space because there are no parks in San Vito. You can always tell you're in a foreign country when you're allowed to walk up and down a runway whenever you want!