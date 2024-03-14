© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video The Broom delves into the fail-safe mechanisms embedded in doctrines to hinder solutions to problems and the narrative of control perpetuated by those in power. The Broom challenges the status quo, advocating for a system rooted in Universal Law that benefits all. Discussing issues like inflation, devaluation of currency, and the exploitation of the working class, The Broom calls for a paradigm shift towards a fair and just society. Join The Broom on a journey to unravel the complexities of the existing system, offering critical insights and solutions for a better future for all.