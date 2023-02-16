Massive Amount of Toxic Chemicals Lit on Fire after Train Derailment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Norfolk railway and government decided to drain toxic chemicals into a pit and ignite flairs causing toxic polyvinyl chloride as well as other toxic chemicals to go into the sky, water and ground poisoning the local area and probably traveling around the country in the jet streams. They called this a "controlled release".