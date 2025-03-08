From Mess, to Masterpiece: Laying New Turf After a Big Clean-up

Good day! I finally finished cleaning up the upper terrace garden. I laid new turf and it looks absolutely fantastic! I’m getting ready for the spring planting season by planting a variety of seeds in my grow tent: tomato, cucumber, and zucchini. I also made a sour cream pound cake, thanks to a recipe sent by subscriber “Tokyo Tessie”.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll