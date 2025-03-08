From Mess, to Masterpiece: Laying New Turf After a Big Clean-up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day! I finally finished cleaning up the upper terrace garden. I laid new turf and it looks absolutely fantastic! I’m getting ready for the spring planting season by planting a variety of seeds in my grow tent: tomato, cucumber, and zucchini. I also made a sour cream pound cake, thanks to a recipe sent by subscriber “Tokyo Tessie”.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll