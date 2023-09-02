How far is too far gone to be President?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ben Carson, former House and Urban Development Secretary, joins guest host Lara Trump to discuss concerns about President Joe Biden's apparent cognitive decline.
