Um 15xWeak❗️Australia's Minister for trade wants to send Australian troops to fight "the monster Putin" claiming that Ukraine's fight is Australia's fight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Australia's Minister for trade wants to send Australian troops to fight "the monster Putin" claiming that Ukraine's fight is Australia's fight.
😂If Minister Don Farell is so confident why does he say ummmm 15 times in this 45 seconds video? Putin is laughing at this muppet!
⚡️Weak men create hard times...
@AussieCossack