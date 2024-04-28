© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8 jEEW Soldiers Airlifted to Hospital After Explosion in Gaza :)
Israeli media reporting 8 Israeli soldiers being seriously injured, after an explosive device exploded on them in the Gaza Strip.
Video shows ambulances transporting airlifted injured israeli soldiers. 2024/04/28
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Israel, Jews, injured, IDF, IOF, IGF, Gaza, Explosion, soldiers, transported, airlifted, Palestine,