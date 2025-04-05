THE TRUMP TARIFFS REVERSE THE BAIT AND SWITCH PLACED UPON WE THE PEOPLE❗

The TRUMP TARIFFS will…





REPLACE FEDERAL INCOME TAX.





REBUILD MANUFACTURING.





REINFORCE THE DOLLAR.





Usher in a NEW GOLDEN AGE of PROSPERITY in AMERICA.





And WE THE PEOPLE are CELEBRATING!





BUT WE WANT MILITARY TRIBUNALS!





#HOTMAGASUMMER





Macron just said waaaaaay too much:





"Emmanuel Macron has criticized the tariffs imposed by President Trump as "brutal and unfounded," urging European businesses to suspend investments in the US until the situation is clarified. European leaders are preparing a unified response to these tariffs, which they view as a significant threat to the global economy."





https://www.france24.com/en/france/20250403-macron-calls-on-europe-to-suspend-investment-in-us-after-trump-tariff-shock





Huh...that sounds suspiciously like "gold is a barbarous relic":





Who first called gold a barbarous relic?





by Tyler Cowen October 3, 2011 at 12:28 pm in Economics History





Barry Popik, who by the way was a childhood chess friend of mine, reports:





Although Keynes is credited with calling the gold standard a “barbarous relic,” many other people had written similar terms (“gold is a relic of barbarism”) well before 1923. John Austin Stevens wrote to the New York (NY) Times in October 1873, stating that “gold is a relic of barbarism to be tabooed by all civilized nations.” Tennessee merchant John T. Goss testified before the U.S. Senate in 1894, saying that “Gold is a relic of barbarism and should be discarded by all civilized nations as a medium of exchange.” The book Civilized Money (1895), by Charles M. Howell, also declared that “gold is a relic of barbarism.” In December 1921, Thomas Edison said that “”Gold is a relic of Julius Caesar and interest is an invention of Satan.”





https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2011/10/who-first-called-gold-a-barbarous-relic.html





A COLOSSAL BAIT AND SWITCH WAS PULLED UP ON WE THE PEOPLE BACK ON CHRISTMAS EVE IN 1912





One must go back to first 1803 and the ruling in Marbury vs Madison; then to 1812, were all of the KNOWN COPIES of the RATIFIED 13th Amendment were burned; in 1865, front man Abraham Lincoln performed the BAIT and SWITCH of the Titles of Nobility Amendment and replaced it with one that made us susceptible to financial enslavement [if you parse the language, that's what it says]; 6 years later in 1871, the US was converted unlawfully into the United States of America Corporation





Fast forward to Christmas Eve in 1912, where the TRIPLE TREASON was performed:





FEDERAL RESERVE





THE UNRATIFIED 16TH AMENDMENT





CORPORATIONS BEING GIVEN THE (((RIGHTS))) OF A (((PERSON)))





For just over 110 years, We The People have been put into a stranglehold, and President Donald John Trump actually navigated things to this point. The (((homosexual banking mafia))) wants to panic you with the idea of TARIFFS, BUT THERE WAS NO SUCH THING AS INCOME TAXES BEFORE 1913





IT WAS [AND ALWAYS WILL BE] A RACKET ✅





The Missing 13th Amendment





"If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them."





https://tona13.blogspot.com/