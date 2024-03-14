Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 13, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2236 - Are you deficient in zinc? And what is the importance of zinc? -Is Boeing in trouble? John Barnett, whistleblower, dies during lawsuit against Boeing. -How much cash is the government funding and giving illegal emigrants with a signature loan with no penalties? -What vitamin can help with diabetes? -Are you taking your water soluble vitamins daily? -How bad is a tanning bed? -What was the ATF being made fun of? Another gator story. Excellent show today….