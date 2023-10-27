The Israeli occupation army allegedly published footage of its night time landing on the beach in Gaza using the elite Shayetet 13 force.

Earlier today Hamas issued a statement to announce they defended against this limited incursion.

The Israeli force shot with bullets at an empty building then left.

The Gaza Strip is completely cut off from the outside world - Palestine Red Crescent

Palestinian factions in Gaza are desperately emptying their rockets to settlements and cities in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and other cities, we have not seen such a heavy missile attack from Gaza since the 7th of October.

and: The Palestinian Prime Minister told Arab TV:

➡️Cutting off communications, the Internet, and water is aimed at committing massacres against the Palestinian people

➡️What is happening in Gaza now is preparation for a ground operation

➡️The free world must raise its voice against Israel and its aggression against the Palestinians

➡️There is no room for doubting the numbers of martyrs, and we have published records of that

Mobilization has been declared in Gaza.

Hamas Press Statement:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Cutting off communications and the Internet from the Gaza Strip, and escalating the bombardment, by land, sea and air, on residential neighborhoods; It warns of the occupation’s intention to commit more massacres and genocides away from the eyes of the press and the world.

We hold the occupation, Washington, and the Western capitals that supported it fully responsible for the series of heinous massacres and their repercussions.

We call on the Arab and Islamic countries and the international community to take responsibility and take immediate action to stop the crimes and series of massacres against our people.

We call on our people wherever they are in the West Bank, Jerusalem, the 1948 territories, and the diaspora. We also call on the free people of the world to mobilize in support of Gaza and to stop the aggression and war of extermination against civilians.

We affirm that our steadfast Palestinian people will not be intimidated by these fascist policies, and their valiant resistance will not stop revolution and struggle until they repel this barbaric aggression, defeat the occupation from our land and our holy sites, and exercise our right to freedom and self-determination, by establishing the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, God willing.

Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas

Friday: 12 Rabi’ al-Thani 1445 AH

Corresponding to: October 27, 2023 AD

USAF KC-135 Refueling Tankers arrive in the Middle East and their identification markings are hidden.

For those who do not know, Israel has been training with the U.S. Air Force on mid-air refueling for years

The only reason these planes are in Israel right now, is to support a possible Israeli strike on Iran, as most IAF jets do not have the capability to reach Iran without refueling.



