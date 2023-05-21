BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
30-Ton Shipment of Explosive Chemical Disappears from Train Between California and Wyoming
196 views • 05/21/2023

 #Breaking #News #California- A 30-ton shipment of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used as both fertilizer and as a component in explosives, has gone missing during a rail shipment between Wyoming and California last month, resulting in four separate investigations.

 A railcar loaded with some 60,000 pounds of the chemical left Cheyenne, Wyoming on April 12, only to be found empty two weeks later at a rail stop in the Mojave Desert, according to a short incident report from the firm which shipped the ammonium, KQED reports. #Breaking #News #California #Wyoming

