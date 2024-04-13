Container ship seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions

New video shows a group raiding a container ship in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran state media said Revolutionary Guard commandos carried out the attack and seized control of the ship. Today, the Israeli Army vowed Iran will bear consequences for escalating tension after President Biden warned Friday that any attack by Iran would be a grave mistake.









