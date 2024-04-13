Container ship seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New video shows a group raiding a container ship in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran state media said Revolutionary Guard commandos carried out the attack and seized control of the ship. Today, the Israeli Army vowed Iran will bear consequences for escalating tension after President Biden warned Friday that any attack by Iran would be a grave mistake.
