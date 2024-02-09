BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gene Ho of George Magazine Joins Amanda Grace: Uniting America and Bringing People to Christ
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
45 followers
10 views • 02/09/2024

Don’t miss this electric interview with Amanda Grace and Editor in Chief of George Magazine, Gene Ho! They discuss the merging of faith and politics as George Magazine aims to unit America and bring people to know the Lord. We are called to stand up and not stay silent in this spiritual and political fight for the heart of the nation. Gene Ho also speaks to his time spent with President Donald Trump as well as his faith and political journey. It’s a story of faith sustaining him through dark times and showing God’s power in action. Tune in Feb. 8 at 6pm ET.

Keywords
gene hoamanda graceark of grace ministriesgeorge magazine
