Rybar Live: New breakthrough of the Russian Armed Forces in Avdiivka

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «It is a thankless task to make predictions on the capture of Avdeevka completely, despite certain successes of the RF Armed Forces on this section of the frontline»

Another good article from Rybar:

BlackRock becomes major investor in global infrastructure: what does this mean?

https://rybar.ru/o-perehode-krupnejshih-mirovyh-infrastrukturnyh-obektov-pod-upravlenie-blackrock/

