Criminalizing Christianity In Canada: Man Arrested For Handing Out BIBLES During Protest

Christianity is under attack in Canada.

High Schooler Josh Alexander is back with Stew to tell the story about how he was arrested for handing out Bibles at a protest.

Josh attended an event to support students protesting anti-Christian bias and was assaulted by an Antifa/BLM mob.

The mob tried to choke Josh Alexander with the cross necklace he was wearing at the time.

Taylor McNallie, who is a member of Antifa, assaulted Josh and others at the event.

The police ignored these assaults and arrested Josh Alexander instead of the tranny criminals.

The Calgary police wanted to know which specific Bible verses Josh was quoting.

Apparently, verses critical of the sin of homosexuality carry worse punishments than others.

Taylor McNallie has since been charged with a hate crime for his assault on Josh Alexander.

The powers that be hate family, religion, and Christianity,

These institutions are a threat to the godlessness of the Left.

More young people are rising up and are rejecting woke nonsense.



Mirrored - Stew Peters Network