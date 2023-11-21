BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sky News takes a look at Joe Biden’s recent blunders
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 11/21/2023

More and more people are “cottoning on” to US President Joe Biden’s degrading mental state, says Sky News host Liz Storer. The Sky News Australia Late Debate team looks at the president’s recent gaffes after he celebrated his 81st birthday. Some of these gaffes include picking his nose at the APEC summit and confusing a 6-year-old child for a 17-year-old girl. When polled, 54 per cent of Americans said they thought Joe Biden was too old to carry on as president with 64 per cent being concerned with his physical and mental state. “Sometimes you oscillate between feeling sorry for the guy and just outraged that the Democrats have done this to the country.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy