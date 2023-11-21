Sky News takes a look at Joe Biden’s recent blunders

More and more people are “cottoning on” to US President Joe Biden’s degrading mental state, says Sky News host Liz Storer. The Sky News Australia Late Debate team looks at the president’s recent gaffes after he celebrated his 81st birthday. Some of these gaffes include picking his nose at the APEC summit and confusing a 6-year-old child for a 17-year-old girl. When polled, 54 per cent of Americans said they thought Joe Biden was too old to carry on as president with 64 per cent being concerned with his physical and mental state. “Sometimes you oscillate between feeling sorry for the guy and just outraged that the Democrats have done this to the country.”







