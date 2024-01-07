Here's Scott Ritter's speech to 25,000 Chechen soldiers

Military expert Scott Ritter, a former US Marine and Army intelligence officer, spoke to more than 25,000 Chechen soldiers, at the invitation of president Ramzan Kadyrov, at the Grozny garrison. In his speech, Scott Ritter noted the negative attitude of America and the entire West towards the Chechen Republic. Kadyrov also mentioned exchanging Ukrainian prisoners of war with America lifting sanctions on their families.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.