Here's Scott Ritter's speech to 25,000 Chechen soldiers
The Prisoner
Military expert Scott Ritter, a former US Marine and Army intelligence officer, spoke to more than 25,000 Chechen soldiers, at the invitation of president Ramzan Kadyrov, at the Grozny garrison. In his speech, Scott Ritter noted the negative attitude of America and the entire West towards the Chechen Republic. Kadyrov also mentioned exchanging Ukrainian prisoners of war with America lifting sanctions on their families.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

speechscott ritterramzan kadyrovchechen republic

