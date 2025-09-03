The solemn events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japanese fascism & the end of World War II in Asia have begun at Tiananmen Square in Beijing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The solemn events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japanese fascism and the end of World War II in Asia have begun at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
Leaders from across the world, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, are in attendance for the historic military parade and commemorative ceremonies.