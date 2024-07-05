The Rock Almighty. No More Compromise!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





Though we now live by grace and not exclusively the law; it's good to know the Bible well enough to know the constraints of the law so we do not compromise on it's tenets.





The Consequences of Compromise

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

When you struggle with temptation, it's wise to pause and ask the Lord for help.

Titus 2:11-14

Stuck again. Is that an apt description of your life? For many believers, it is. Even when they know why they are stalled, some can’t move past the sin that trips them up. Others are blind to the source of their troubles and feel as if all they do is run in place.......

Keep reading and get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl





Music video credit:

Siloam-Welcome to Despair

Put Siloam on your playlist:

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3LcncIw

godzmuzicman777

@godzmuzicman777

https://www.youtube.com/@godzmuzicman777





Christ centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio!

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224