Oshara on Seth, Multi-dimensional ETs and the New Age Movement - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. The conversation revolves around the discussion of Chapter 15 of Seth's teachings, focusing on reincarnational civilizations and the multi-dimensional nature of reality. Speaker 1, Oshara, and Speaker 2, Brian, explore the concept of higher beings and their influence on human civilization, including the idea of reincarnational civilizations and the existence of advanced technologies like sound manipulation for moving earth. They also touch on the historical and archaeological evidence of advanced civilizations, such as the Lumanians, who lived underground and used advanced technologies. The discussion emphasizes the importance of understanding the interconnectedness of all life and the ongoing spiritual and technological evolution of humanity.





Discussion on Chapter 15 and Initial Setup

• Brian and Oshara discuss the importance of chapter 15, focusing on reincarnational civilizations.

• Brian reads chapter 15, expressing interest in the topic of reincarnational civilizations.





Introduction to the Seth House and Its Mission

• Oshara provides a detailed introduction to the Seth house in Elmira, New York, and its significance in the Seth material. She explains the nonprofit organization's efforts to restore the Seth house and make it accessible to the public. They discuss the importance of the Seth material and its impact on people's lives. Oshara shares the history of the Seth house and the significance of the location where most of the Seth material was channeled.





Exploring the Concept of Multi-Dimensional Gods

• Brian introduces the topic of chapter 15, focusing on the concept of multi-dimensional gods.

• They discuss the idea of expanding the concept of God beyond a personal being.

• Oshara channels and explains Seth's poetic and respectful approach to discussing God and the universe.

• They discuss the importance of understanding the greater reality and the role of higher beings in our lives.





The Role of Seth in the New Age Movement

• They discuss the impact of Seth's teachings on the New Age Movement and its beginnings in the 1960s.

• Oshara shares the story of Jane Roberts' first encounter with Seth in 1963 and the subsequent channeling sessions.

• They discuss the significance of Seth's teachings on reality creation and the influence on the New Age Movement.

• Oshara highlights the importance of Seth's teachings in helping people heal and change their thoughts and beliefs.





The Evolution of Seth's Teachings and Publication

• They discuss the evolution of Seth's teachings and the publication of his material.

• Oshara shares the history of the Seth books and the impact they have had on millions of people worldwide.

• They discuss the importance of Seth's teachings in the context of the 1960s and 70s.

• Oshara highlights the respectful and poetic way Seth discusses complex concepts like reality and the universe.





