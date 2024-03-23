BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BLM (USEFUL IDIOTS) START RIOT AT KYLE RITTENHOUSE SPEAKING EVENT
Bradley Bravo 1
Bradley Bravo 1
51 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 03/23/2024

Useful idiots, working in conjunction with, black lives matter, for political purposes. This is all election year, BS, being staged and trying to kill two birds with one stone, those being, the second amendment, or should I say our right to self defense and of course keep this current administration in office. Yes, the same administration which is orchestrating criminal invasions, or should I say criminal border invasions, illegal squatters taking homes from US citizens, rising food prices, rising fuel prices, added stresses for the average American! Wake up people can't you see what's happening. When they allow illegal criminals who have entered this country illegally to possess and carry firearms, as well as, to invade homes under "squatters rights" to basically decide for themselves to expropriate a house which they think, or want to classify as abandoned, such as, a house where somebody is away for the weekend, in a nice neighborhood, has a lot of curb appeal, a lot of real estate value and a real Target for these individuals as you have seen in some of the current posts here

Keywords
healthvaccinesgenocideaidspandemicdeathsvirusbioweaponbluetoothgeneticscancerssterilizationparalysisclotsstrokesgenomecovidplandemicmrnamyocarditisheart-attacks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy