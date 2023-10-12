Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles:

October 10-11, 2023

▪️Israeli forces continue to launch massive strikes on the Gaza Strip, including incendiary shells.

According to the latest reports, more than 1,100 people have been killed, including two members of the Hamas admin.

▪️Sporadic fighting continued north of the enclave in the area of kibbutz Zikim.

At the same time, in response to regular bombardment, Hamas militants fired more than one hundred rockets at Ashkelon.

▪️n the eastern direction, Palestinian militias attacked the Sa'ad and Nahal Oz kibbutz.

Israeli units managed to repel both attacks and forced the militants to retreat.

▪️On the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, Israeli air strikes hit the Rafah border crossing.

The authorities have threatened more strikes if the crossing is reopened to allow humanitarian aid convoys into Gaza.

▪️Over the past two days, Palestinian militants fired rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israeli cities.

In Tel Aviv, Iron Dome intercepted most of the targets, but several munitions landed near Ben Gurion Airport.

▪️There have been periodic exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

The Lebanese group has also conducted a disinformation campaign, spreading reports of an alleged landing and drone attack.

▪️Clashes between Palestinian youth and Israeli security forces continue in the West Bank.

However, no mass uprising has taken place in the West Bank so far.

ADDING

Aggravation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone

situation as of 13.00 October 12, 2023





🔻North direction :

▪️The situation has stabilized somewhat: not a single clash was recorded overnight, but Palestinians continue to shell the central and bordering areas of the Gaza Strip, including Sderot and Tel Aviv.





🔻Eastern and southern directions:

▪️A similar situation is observed here: militants launched a series of attacks on Ofakim , Kibbutz Nahal Oz and the Reim military base east of the demarcation line.





🔻 West Bank:

▪️At night, as before, mass riots broke out. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces took place in east Jerusalem, Jenin, Tulkarm, Huwara, Qalqilya, Turumsayya, Jaba and the vicinity of Nablus .

▪️Several Palestinian rockets landed in the Jewish settlement of Ariel in the West Bank.





🔻Border with Lebanon:

▪️The night in the northern border areas passed relatively calmly. The IDF stationed a significant number of previously mobilized reservists along the border with Lebanon , fearing an attack by Palestinian factions or Hezbollah militants.





🔻 Gaza Strip:

▪️The Israeli Air Force is still carpet bombing Gaza. Air strikes killed two senior Hamas officials.

▪️ The media write that the Egyptian authorities intend to send humanitarian aid to Gaza regardless of Israel’s position. Al Arish Airport is designated as the collection point. In addition, the Rafah checkpoint was opened on the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip.





🔻 Political background:

▪️US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel.

▪️German authorities reported that they allowed the Israelis to use German drones in Gaza. In addition, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the suspension of aid to the Palestinians.

▪️The Israeli authorities have requested ammunition from Germany, the issue of their transfer is being worked out.