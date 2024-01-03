Create New Account
Robin Bullock says Netanyahu is a Prophet with the anointing of David
Freed From Evil
Published 2 months ago

False Prophet Robin Bullock is showing that he's a ravening wolf by proclaiming that War Lord Benjamin Netanyahu is a Prophet with the anointing of David and warns people to, "Not touch God's anointed". I noticed that this man always faithfully wears a Star of Remphan necklace showing who his loyalty is to. You never see him wearing a cross necklace. He always dresses in black. He was one of the false prophets that predicted Donald Trump would win a second term in office. The Bible says that if someone gives a false prophecy, to disregard him. Read Deuteronomy 13:5.

king davidprophecyjewszionismnetanyahujudaismantichristprophetthrone of davidstar of remphanrobin bullock

