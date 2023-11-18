Space travel.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Nazis sent teams around the world during the 1930s and 40s, looking for occult items, they came across blue prints for the flying craft of ancient small g gods in and around India, the Vimana. They managed to engineer these and fly around Earth and in space. Footage of these journeys and fallen angels in space. Some of the planets may be part of the Planet X system in our solar system, just now.