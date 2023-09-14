BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Air Bases, Drone Swarms & New Ports: US Military Footprint in Asia Grows, But China Grows Faster
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
84 views • 09/14/2023

- US seeks to adopt new doctrine to improve survivability of its air bases in the Pacific amid war with China;

- The doctrinal shift will take years and likely won’t be complete until after China irreversibly surpasses the US economically and militarily;

- The US is also building “civilian” infrastructure close to the Chinese island province of Taiwan, further escalating tensions between the US and China but also involving the Philippines deeper as a US proxy;

- The Philippines had been a US colony until 1946 and Washington has sought to reassert itself over Filipino sovereignty ever since, compelling Manila to make decisions that suit Washington at Manila’s expense;

- China is the Philippines’ largest trade partner, thus Manila siding with Washington against China will cost the Philippines opportunities the US cannot offer in terms of economics and development;

- A US attempt to develop drone swarms to mitigate China’s advantage in manpower and materiel ignores the fact that China’s growing advantage would also allow it to easily produce larger drone swarms of its own;

New Eastern Outlook - Washington’s Expanding Military Footprint on China’s Doorsteps:

https://journal-neo.su/2023/09/05/washingtons-expanding-military-footprint-on-chinas-doorsteps/

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/

TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas

Keywords
chinausaus basesasia-pacificthe new atlas
