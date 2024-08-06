CANADA SPIRITUAL CORNER AND THE ASCENSION!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this OTW Radio show, I interview Alberta Abigail on the Ascension and all things spiritual in Canada! I hope you can all listen to this Out of this World Radio show! In German and in English from Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria. Www.radiosol.at With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com