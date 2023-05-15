Ep. 4 - Pastor Ray - Deliverance Minister

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Ray is a deliverance minister who you going to share some very important information that every believer needs to under and that many are confused or being mislead about. He will talk about Christians having demons and how. He will also give us an introduction into curses.
Time
indexes:
00:30 Pastor Ray
04:14 Christians Having Demons
05:37 Deliverance - Knowing Your Enemy
06:28 Demons
07:35 Possession vs. Ownership
14:05 Same vessel with Good and Evil
16:57 Curses
About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:
Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!
Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/
About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/
Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/