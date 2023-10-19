🌟 Unveiling the Secrets of Washington's Dinosaurs! 🦖

🔬 Join Dr. Marcus R. Ross, an esteemed paleontologist and the CEO of Cornerstone Educational Supply, as he guides us on an extraordinary journey. 🎙️

🌿 Dr ross Alongside his colleague, Dr. Matt McLean from the Master's University in California, set out to explore the mysteries hidden in the heart of Washington State.

🦕 Their mission? To uncover the past and potentially make history!

Dr ross said that they embarked on the FIRST-EVER quest to discover dinosaur footprints in Washington, marking only the SECOND finding of any dinosaur material in the state. 🦕

🏞️ At the outcrop, they successfully unearthed these prehistoric treasures. Every detail was meticulously documented, leading to the presentation of our findings in an abstract to the Geological Society of America in 2019.

But hold on to your hats, the adventure is far from over!

While they haven't yet returned to the site, we're thrilled to announce that they are on the brink of publishing thrilling scientific papers, promising to unveil even more about this remarkable discovery.

