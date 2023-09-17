A driver suffered a heart attack, the bus broke the railings and fell 25 feet - India (Sep'23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
15 Sep 2023 : 🇮🇳 : Accident on Meerut Expressway, driver suffered a
#heartattack2023, the bus full of passengers broke the grill and fell 25
feet; 21 injured #LuciferShotStrikeAgain
Roadways bus lost control and veered off the Delhi-Meerut Express…
https://www.timesnownews.com/delhi/delhi-meerut-expressway-accident-bus-fell-into-12-ft-pit-driver-suffered-heart-attack-article-103680700
Mirrored - Sudden Death