Say It Isn't So!
The Kokoda Kid
Published a month ago

Quoting Erkel from that 1980's -90s show, 'Family Matters', "Did ah do that?" says Fani Willis as she squirms, looking for a way out. This stuff is heavy and worth watching if you've been cheering for President Donald Trump in his ongoing battle against evil and corruption.

Video Source:

Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

This Video Source:

'Huge Bombshell Dropped On Fani Willis'

﻿﻿by 'Facts Matter'

Closing Theme Music:

'Closed Curtains' by David Renda

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Facts Matter or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

ce 01:25

corruptioncorrupt governmentfanni williscorrupt attorney general

