"Father Of Conservatism" Known For FIRST "Anarchist" Text - Edmund Burke & Natural Society
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
21 views • 02/24/2024

The "father of conservatism" known as Edmund Burke is known for "the first literary expression of anarchism" through his text "A Vindication of Natural Society: or, a View of the Miseries and Evils arising to Mankind from every Species of Artificial Society."

Individuals like Murray Rothbard would call Edmund Burke's text "an embarrassing work for conservatives." He states "Burke spent the rest of his career battling for views diametrically opposite to those of his Vindication" and that Burke "was not given to satire, and rarely attempted such writing in later years. The Vindication was published anonymously when Burke was 27 years old. Nine years later, after his authorship had been discovered, Burke found himself about to embark on his famous Parliamentary career. To admit that he had seriously held such views in earlier years would have been politically disastrous. His only way out was to brush it off as a satire."

Full Text: https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/A_Vindication_of_Natural_Society

-

An Even Older Text From The 16th Century: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oowbY_MXT2I

An Even Older Philosophy Known As The First Form Of Anarchism From Ancient History: https://theliberator.us/tao

This relates to my text and docu-series on how Government is Unnatural: https://nita.one/order

Learn more, write an article and we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and much more: https://theliberator.us

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#documentary #documentaries #republican #conservative #history #historyfacts #thinking #improvement #motivational #inspirational #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #society #helpful #changetheworld #change #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #awakening #motivation #inspiration

