100% US Wool

Since I've asked them for their opinions, my kids have been suggesting video and tech improvements including good light and less instruction. So here's my effort toward an easy-on-the-eyes yarn video. The fiber is 165 grams of mixed breed US wool - as you may have presumed from the ever so creative title. The fiber braid was a bit rough (that's on me as the dyer!), so I was pleasantly surprised and a bit relieved to find the loosened wool fiber to be soft and the yarn to be squooshy. The final yarn is chain plied, so a 3 ply sport weight yarn. When it was on the swift, prior to washing, the yarn measured 650 yds. After a soak and a line dry on a gusty February day, it had puffed up and the final measurement is 578 yds.

The name Stone Walls Farm is reflective of years of wishful thinking. I'm on Main Street in White Sulphur Springs, WV - hardly farmland! The name's subtitle is : Where The Imaginary Chickens Live.

I hope you enjoy the video. If you're ever in the area (The Greenbrier Resort is 4 blocks away) come see me. 796 Main St East, White Sulphur Springs, WV. Google will send you 2 miles beyond the shop, so don't depend on them. I'm in the grey building across from the park and 1/2 a block from the Post Office - it's glorious small town American!!