Why I Messed with ATHEISTS! Twitter/X Space

Friday Night Live 18 July 2025





In this episode, I explore morality through the lens of atheism and truth-telling, prompted by a provocative tweet questioning the reasons atheists have for honesty. Engaging with listeners, I discuss the lack of rigorous moral reasoning in modern atheism and the need for a secular ethics model that rivals religious moral frameworks. We examine philosophical concepts like universally preferable behavior (UPB) and the societal implications of dishonesty, while also considering free speech and the balance between social responsibility and personal integrity. The conversation invites listeners to reflect on their ethical beliefs in a changing world.









