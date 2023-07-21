Heads Up Preppers! Biden Wants to Outlaw Almost All Portable Gas Generators, Only 6 Months to Comply

- There is no end to the lunacy of climate-crazed Technocrats. After going after bans on gas stoves and heaters, the Biden Administration is now looking at regulations that would wipe out almost all portable gas generators. Contractors? Emergency power? Bug-out safe havens? Forget it. A proposed Consumer Product Safety Commission rule limits the amount of carbon monoxide a product can emit, with the commission admitting that 95 percent of portable gas generators on the market cannot comply with its new standard. As a result, industry leaders say, the rule will prompt widespread generator shortages, as manufacturers only have six months to design generators that meet the proposed regulation. That process normally takes years, Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association executive director Susan Orenga told the Washington Free Beacon. #Breaking #News #Survival #GasGeneratorBan #Prepping #Alert





Biden Admin Looking To Outlaw Almost All Portable Gas Generators

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/07/biden-admin-looking-to-outlaw-almost-all-portable-gas-generators.html





Lawmaker Questions Top Official Over Proposed Gas Stove Ban

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/lawmaker-questions-top-official-over-proposed-gas-stove-ban





Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

