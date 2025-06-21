Aleksandr Lukashenko (President of Belarus) held a meeting with Keith Kellogg, the special envoy of the U.S. President for Ukraine.

Adding, what this was about:

Belarus has released Sergey Tikhanovsky, husband of opposition figure the woman pretending to be the Belarusian president Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, along with several others jailed after the failed 2020 attempt to overthrow President Lukashenko.

The release coincided with a visit to Minsk by Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg.

In addition to Sergey Tikhanovsky, 13 more prisoners were released from Belarusian jails today, according to John Cole, deputy to Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg.

“Thanks to President Trump’s strong leadership, 14 prisoners were freed today in Belarus,” Cole wrote on social media. He also thanked Lithuania for its role, calling it a “true friend and ally.”



