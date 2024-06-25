BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S1EJunSpecial4, 20240626) Sadia Carone (Professional Comedian) "Need For Humor" BTS/SP Video Recorded Feb. 2024
CTP (S1EJunSpecial4, 20240626) Sadia Carone (Professional Comedian) "Need For Humor" BTS/SP Video Recorded Feb. 2024

CTP S1EJunSpecial4 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Jun 26 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EJunSpecial4) "A Comic's Life (need to keep a sense-of-humor in these serious times)" with Sadia Carone

Recorded February 2024: "A Comic's Life (need to keep a sense-of-humor in these serious times)" with Sadia Carone

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this Episode


Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece this Sat. Jun 29th for this Show/episode (will be corresponding Jun 29 "Speculations and What Ifs" piece for CTP S1E54 Show)

- Sadia's album: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7kTu3VgCusGC9wjnXk1aM8?si=H2m3ihvCS62t3Oz5TPkhSw

- Sadia on IG: https://www.instagram.com/sadiacarone

- Chantal Landreville's book: - https://raiseyourlovesignal.com/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/the-need-to-keep-a-sense-of-humor/

- https://TerrorStrikes.info/shop


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us / TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S1EJunSpecial4, Wed Jun 26 2024)


SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from May 11th) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

May 11 - S1E47: Continued Left-wing Violence

May 18 - S1E48: Let Left Keep Pushing, Generational Shift Occurring

May 25 - S1E49: Mother's Day retrospective (Ex Post Facto piece, just as last year's Memorial Day and 4th-Of-July pieces were)

June 1 - S1E50: Slaves To State

June 8 - S1E51: Is Prayer Alone Enough?

June 15 - S1E52: Rising Tides Lift All Boats

June 22 - S2E53: TLB-Talk relaunch

June 29 - S2E54: Speculations and What Ifs

July 6 - S2E55: In The News

July 13 - S2E56: Hard and Fast Economic Facts

July 20 - S2E57: USA, then, now, future

July 27 - S2E58: Self-Sufficiency?


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

Keywords
comedyhumorjokescomedianjoking
