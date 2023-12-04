© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaker: Larken Rose
A powerful and thought-provoking speech by philosopher and author Larken
Rose, on why human history has gone against human nature.
Larken Rose is a philosopher, screenwriter, author and speaker known for
the movie "The Jones Plantation" sharing the psychology of what he
considers to be "The Most Dangerous Superstition."
Why Human History Goes AGAINST Human Nature - Larken Rose