© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. John Kennedy: If We Spend $50,000,000,000,000 ($50 Trillion) To Make The US Carbon Neutral By 2050, How Much Will That Lower World Temperatures?
"If we make the United States of America carbon neutral by 2050 by spending $50 trillion … how much will that lower world temperatures? … Have you heard anybody from the Biden administration say how much it will lower world temperatures? … Does anybody know how much it won't lower world temperatures?"
Maybe they should've invited the Climate Czar, John Kerry, and Greta Thunberg to give expert testimony!!