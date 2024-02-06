JK’s SUCCESS with BELTWELL LYMPHEDEMA adjustable COMPRESSION WRAPS MVI_7184,7merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In early December, 2023, JK took delivery of the following product: Beltwell® - Adjustable Compression Wraps For Big Legs With Edema & Lymphedema (2 wraps) × 2: (2 wraps) XXL (tall) - 30-35 inch calves [long legs] / Light Skin Color. To her delight, and surprise, in a week and a half her right – most swollen – leg circumference had reduced by 5 ½ inches. She recommends them highly, and despite her serious back issues, is able to put them on unaided.