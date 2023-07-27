DTR EP 497: The Titanic Conspiracy

All of us are raised with the story of the Titanic. None of us are told about the Olympic, the identical twin ship that suffered numerous accidents and needed to be rebuilt to be sea worthy. In this episode, we reveal the true story of the Titanic being swapped for the Olympic with new conclusive proof. Enjoy.

