DTR EP 497: The Titanic Conspiracy
Deep Thoughts Radio
Deep Thoughts Radio
34 followers
44 views • 07/27/2023

All of us are raised with the story of the Titanic. None of us are told about the Olympic, the identical twin ship that suffered numerous accidents and needed to be rebuilt to be sea worthy. In this episode, we reveal the true story of the Titanic being swapped for the Olympic with new conclusive proof. Enjoy.

Join us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/user?u=4750986 Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.

Keywords
titanicolympicfederalreserve
