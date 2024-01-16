Create New Account
ALBERTA CANADA FACES DEATH FROM RENEWABLE POWER - AGAIN
2022 AND NOW IN 2024 - DEATH BY USELESS "SUSTAINABLE" DEVELOPMENT

2021 - Justin sells out Canada to virtue signal via SDGs

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2021/11/01/prime-minister-trudeau-announces-enhanced-and-ambitious-climate

2022 - https://pipelineonline.ca/alberta-wind-power-capacity-drops-to-less-than-1-yet-again/#/?playlistId=0&videoId=0

2022 - https://pipelineonline.ca/alberta-issues-second-grid-alert-in-three-days-as-wind-power-generation-collapses-again/#/?playlistId=0&videoId=0

2024 - https://www.msn.com/en-ca/weather/topstories/extreme-cold-albertans-power-down-to-avoid-blackouts-reprieve-coming-for-calgary-southern-alberta/ar-AA1mXCfB

Scott Moe (Saskatchewan Premier)

https://twitter.com/PremierScottMoe/status/1746358945290019025

Mirrored - Remarque88

renewablewindsdg

