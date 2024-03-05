It's looking like Spring!

We had some warm days in February and were able to let the chickens enjoy time out of the run while we cleaned Sunny and Parsley's cages to prepare for Parsley's babies. Her reaction to the nest box gave us hope that she really was expecting.

In March the chickens enjoyed their cabbage, our dog had fun in the yard, and our neighbors caught the raccoon that has been getting into their house. The baby bunnies are starting to grow. For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/.