The Wild Beasts

The descent into the abyss by Yahusha revealed in the lost books of Psalms was a part of my discussion with Stephen Pidgeon during our full show on the Animal Apocalypse https://www.youtube.com/live/mzaaCTfUFms

To purchase your own Cepher https://www.cepher.net/





If you would like to support my ministry efforts:

Zelle is best simply send money by using my email: [email protected]

Another avenue is to visit my Buy Me a Cup of Coffee site where I have items for free gleaning, articles and some times hand made items for sale.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez

Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup

Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...

HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe

To reach Chelle: [email protected]

This Link https://drmonzo.kartra.com/page/course1

will take you to the sign up page for the July ATB Training in Medina OH. To support the Heart of the Tribe Ministry Use the Code: Gift50 this code will give you $50.00 credit you may use at the clinic for services or supplements while you are there. Heart of the Tribe receives a small commission for advertising the course.

Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/i...

Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/U...

ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/T...

Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W...

DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h...

Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book e-book and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/j...

Transcript