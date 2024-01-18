Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Debt Market Will Collapse; Hold REAL Assets | Gregory Mannarino
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
244 Subscribers
1360 views
Published a month ago

Mainstream economic data is misleading people about the true state of the financial system. "It's all propaganda," says market trader Gregory Mannarino, "I don't believe anything that they say." Debts and deficits are ballooning out of proportion. When the debt market collapses, expect "a shock and awe moment for the world," he says. It's a "ticking time bomb," he notes and points to holding real assets such as commodities and precious metals as a way to "bet against the debt." Find Greg online: TradersChoice.net

Keywords
collapsenwonew world orderslaverycontrolled demolitionqtdebtsfeudalismgregory mannarinogreat resetliberty and financecredit crunchglobalist crime syndicaterothschild and cronies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket