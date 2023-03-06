FLASHBACK: The REAL Middle East Nuclear Threat (2018)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
TRANSCRIPT AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-israelinukes/
FROM 2018: There is in fact a Middle Eastern nation that is in fact in control of a vast, undeclared stockpile of nuclear weapons. This nation does have the capability of deploying those weapons anywhere in the region. It is not a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and its arsenal has never been inspected by any international agency. But this nation is not Iran. It's Israel.
