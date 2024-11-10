BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donald Trump – Now What?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
6 months ago

Donald Trump won the election again. Will he fix everything wrong in America and bring in a golden age as he claims? Why or why not? What are concerns from the international community? Will Russia end up with territory that was once part of Ukraine? Might we see a regional war involving Iran? What about the peace deal of Daniel 9:26-27? Can the Great Tribulation begin in the next US presidential term? What are some of the 20+ predictions Dr. Thiel made before Donald Trump's last presidential term that have been confirmed? Will US debt be a problem in the future per Habakkuk 2:6-9? What are some of the unintended consequences of a Donald Trump presidency? What about Europe? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these matters.


A written article of related interest is available titled 'Media declares Donald Trump won the election–now what? y Donald trump y eventos para observar' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/media-declares-donald-trump-won-the-election-now-what/

