The Last Moments of American Journal on Infowars? A message from Alex Jones

(Nov 14, 2024) The Onion purchased InfoWars in a rigged bankruptcy auction and plans to turn it Into satirical version of the iconic brand, which will undoubtedly fail. InfoWars and Banned.Video were taken offline this morning. But, Alex Jones and crew have already created a new studio, online network, and store. Links below:
• https://alexjones.network
• https://thealexjonesstore.com
• https://drjonesnaturals.com
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• Follow @AJNlive on X
• https://alexjonesgame.com
• JonesCrowder.com
Full Hour: https://rumble.com/v5pbkok-part-2-breaking-democrats-are-on-their-way-to-the-building-to-shut-infowars.html