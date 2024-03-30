Temptation and the Battle Within

Satan and his demonic legions work with you to cause you to fall.

Note; Satan can’t read your mind. But he sees everything.

First “You lust”

Demonic entities notice you checking something out and they know you want it.

They watch your eyes, listens to your words and you tell them exactly how bad you want it and what you will do to get it.

Next, Satanic forces go to work to provide the opportunity.

Demons arrange alone time between the two. They leave an item unattended,

The Demonic beings speak to all parties involved.

They get everything ready, they set the trap.

You act; you fall into the trap and Satan and his demonic minions have a good laugh and high five each other.

If you don’t recover, You die.

