BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia Intercepts Adrenochrome Shipment From Israel Containing 'Blood of 10,000 Children'
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
282 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
714 views • 1 month ago

According to a leaked report from Russian intelligence, an Israeli vessel carrying the largest adrenochrome shipment ever recorded was intercepted by Russian forces at the Tartus naval base in Syria. Destination? Hollywood, USA.

 

The cargo was labeled as “medical humanitarian aid.” But what Russian operatives found inside was anything but humanitarian. Sealed cryo-canisters, military-grade cold storage units, and vials marked with serial codes linked to black-site hospitals in war zones.

 

Putin’s Adrenochrome Task Force briefed the Kremlin just hours after the bust. Early estimates say the batch was refined from the blood of at least 10,000 children—many allegedly harvested from the chaos of Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza.

 

 

 

Tags: Adrenochrome, Russia, Israel, Putin, hollywood, elite pedophiles, satanic, Russian intelligence, Israeli vessel, shipment, Russian forces, Tartus naval base, Tartus, naval base, Syria, USA, cargo, medical humanitarian aid, humanitarian aid, cryo-canisters, cryo, canisters, military-grade, vials, hospitals, Kremlin, ten thousand children, Ukraine, Gaza


Keywords
russiahollywoodisraelusasatanicputinsyriaadrenochromehumanitarian aidcargonaval basecryoelite pedophilesrussian forcesshipmenttartuscanistersrussian intelligenceisraeli vesseltartus naval basemedical humanitarian aidcryo-canisters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy